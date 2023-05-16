Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Man sentenced to federal prison for BB gun attacks on California Planned Parenthood clinic

At least 11 attacks targeted the Pasadena facility between June 2020 and May 2021

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man who waged a year-long series of BB gun attacks on a Southern California Planned Parenthood clinic was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison.

Richard Royden Chamberlin, 53, was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles federal court, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement.

At least 11 attacks targeted a Planned Parenthood facility in Pasadena between June 2020 and May 2021. No one was hurt but a person waiting outside for a patient was nearly struck, staff was terrified, and the building was damaged, prosecutors said.

PRO-LIFE GROUP SUES MINNEAPOLIS OVER ORDINANCE AGAINST BLOCKING ABORTION CLINIC ENTRANCES

CA Fox News graphic

A man has been sentenced for BB gun attacks on a Southern California Planned Parenthood clinic.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pasadena police stopped Chamberlin after a May 7, 2021, attack and found he had eight BB guns and a backpack containing a loaded .22-caliber pistol.

The U.S. attorney's office said that Chamberlin, who was convicted in Arizona in 2012 of felony attempted transportation of a narcotic for sale, subsequently tried to sell or transfer ownership of other firearms. A search of his home found thousands of rounds of ammunition, gun powder, a dozen BB guns, and other weapons-related items.

Chamberlin pleaded guilty in December 2022 to one count of violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.