Police and Law Enforcement
Man who sat outside NYPD precinct on car with firearm taken into custody after standoff: police

The suspect was taken to Jacobi Medical Center following the standoff, police told Fox News

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
New York City police have taken into custody a man whom they said sat on his car while holding a firearm outside a Bronx precinct Thursday morning. 

The man was first reported at around 7:25 a.m. and was taken into custody at about 8:50 a.m. following a standoff with police. 

A police spokesperson told Fox News that the man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center. 

Police have not yet released information on the type of firearm or vehicle involved in the standoff. 

This is a developing story. 

