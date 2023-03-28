Man jailed for stabbing pregnant girlfriend injures guard in violent escape, remains at large: sheriff

Missouri authorities are searching for an escaped prisoner suspected of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend.

Justin Robinson escaped from the Ray County Jail in Henrietta, Missouri, Tuesday and is considered "dangerous to the community," according to the Ray County Sheriff’s office.

Robinson, 39, escaped after he and another prisoner stabbed a jailer in the neck multiple times with a homemade shank. The jailer, whose injuries were not serious, was treated at a local hospital, Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers told reporters.

The sheriff’s deputies caught the other escapee within 45 minutes, but Robinson remains at large.

Robinson is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark shorts when last seen at 2:45 a.m. on East Main Street in Richmond, Missouri, police said in a post on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office and other agencies continue to search the area, using drones and K-9 units, but rainy weather has frustrated the search, according to news outlet KSHB 41.

Robinson was arrested in February on a litany of charges, including an attack on his pregnant girlfriend in which he allegedly stabbed her twice in the stomach. She was 26 weeks pregnant at the time.

The county charged Robinson with 16 different felonies in relation to the Jan. 30 incident, including six counts of domestic assault, six counts of armed criminal action and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Richmond News.

Childers at the time described how Robinson fled the scene in his girlfriend’s car after the handle of his knife broke the second time he allegedly stabbed her.

The girlfriend and her unborn child survived after three-hour emergency surgery. She suffered a severed nose, a deep cut to her chin and a stab wound to her abdomen, Childers said.

"Detectives came in and started working the case," Childers explained. "We tracked him. He was heading towards Carrollton, where Robinson wrecked her car."

Anyone with information on Robinson's current whereabouts is asked to call 911.