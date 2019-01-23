Patient, 64, wields pistol then fatally shoots himself in hospital room, police say

A 64-year-old patient at a Virginia hospital shot himself then refused to surrender his weapon, according to reports. He eventually died after being taken for medical treatment by police officers who responded to the scene.

It was unclear how the patient at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church had obtained a gun, or why he began brandishing the pistol around 8:45 p.m.

After police arrived, they managed to contain the man to one room until they could control the situation, Washington's FOX 5 reported.

The patient was on the fourth floor of the hospital, which is among the largest in northern Virginia.

Initially, the man had refused to surrender or comply with police officers’ commands, police told the Washington Post.

Police said the man died around 10:50 p.m.