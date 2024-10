A New Jersey man is facing charges after calling 911 on someone who lit a scented candle indoors, according to police.



Alfredo Gonzalez, 34, was charged on Wednesday with making false public alarm/misuse of a 9-1-1 emergency line by the Guttenberg Police Department, per a release.



According to police, "Mr. Gonzalez expressed concern over the lighting of an in-door scented candle" to the Public Safety Office at the Guttenberg Police Department.



Gonzalez also allegedly called 911, fabricating the need for a fire department response to a "non-emergency," and an EMS response for a mental health evaluation on the individual who had lit the candle. According to police, he had "fabricated mental health concerns to urge the response further."



After the recorded 911 calls had been collected and reviewed, Gonzalez was investigated for the fourth-degree crimes of false public alarm/misuse of a 9-1-1 emergency line and a complaint warrant was issued for his arrest.

Gonzalez continued making "non-emergent" complaints to 911 following the investigation, regarding his concerns over parking. Guttenberg police could then apprehend the 34-year-old on his active complaint warrant.



"It's just a shame that people have used the mental health system, and they try to fabricate mental health emergencies in order to cause issues because it's not intended for that, that our purpose is to help people, EMS, us. That's our job," Guttenberg Police Lieutenant Ramadanovic said in a phone call with Fox News Digital.



"And inundating the system with stuff like that is absolutely ridiculous and just not something that anybody in this society should want," Lieutenant Ramadanovic concluded.

"This is a perfect example of the misuse of the 9-1-1 emergency communications line, which is solely intended for members of the public to report and request immediate responses from first responders to protect life, property, and ensure the safety of the public," said Deputy Chief Frank Pelaez in a news release.



Peleaz added, "individuals who seek to engage in this type of behavior are only stressing the already inundated systems in place that we all rely on to provide the best services possible. Fabricating mental health concerns and attempting to elicit emergency responses without basis can lead to devastating consequences and will not be tolerated."



Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the Guttenberg Police Department at 201-868-3300.