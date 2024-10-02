Expand / Collapse search
TikTok star 'Mr. Prada' arrested in connection to murder of beloved Louisiana therapist

Terryon Thomas, 20, is better known by 'Mr. Prada' on TikTok, according to FOX8 New Orleans

Jasmine Baehr
A TikTok star known as "Mr. Prada" according to reporting from FOX8 New Orleans has been arrested in connection to the homicide of a beloved Louisiana therapist over the weekend.

William Nicholas "Nick" Abraham, 69, was formerly a Catholic priest before becoming a fixture in the Baton Rouge community as a therapist and cable television personality.

Abraham's body was discovered early Sunday morning wrapped in a tarp in a ditch alongside Highway 51 by a passerby. Authorities believe his body may have been placed there on Saturday night.

Terryon Ishmael Thomas, 20, was arrested in Dallas County, Texas, on Tuesday after the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office released a statement confirming the social media personality was a person of interest.

Terryon Thomas mugshot

20-year-old Terryon Thomas is in custody in Texas after being connected to the homicide of a beloved Baton Rouge therapist and former Catholic priest.

Thomas is wanted on charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Tangipahoa Parish.

Terryon Thomas, also known as "Mr. Prada" on TikTok, once posted a video captioned "practicing for my mug shot cus this might be the year someone gonna meet God if they piss me off too much." In his two accounts on TikTok, the personality has over 8 million followers.

Thomas will now have to complete a hearing with a judge in Texas who will consider extradition back to Louisiana on the charges.

Mr. Prada on TikTok

"Mr. Prada" captioned his video that he may need to pose for a mug shot in the near future in a previously posted TikTok video. (@mr.pradaofficial via TikTok)

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook asking the public for help identifying the suspect on Tuesday, saying "detectives believe the individual seen in these store surveillance pictures is the last person known to have been driving 69-year-old William Nicholas Abraham’s vehicle."

"The vehicle was located by Baton Rouge Police Monday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle, at the time, sped away from a traffic stop and ultimately ran away after crashing the car," the post continued.

Nick Abraham

"Nick" Abraham was a fixture of the Baton Rouge community, formerly serving as a Catholic priest and providing mental health advice on local cable television.

The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office ruled Abraham was killed by blunt force trauma. The investigation has now been turned over to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, according to an email sent to Fox News Digital.

"I’m absolutely devastated and completely surprised that something like that could have happened to a man who I believed to be so tender, so gentle, and have such a servant’s heart," said Abraham's attorney Jarrett Ambeau to FOX 8 New Orleans.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com