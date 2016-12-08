Man convicted in killing of 5-year-old girl gets 30 years

A second man convicted in the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old girl as she sat on her grandfather's lap in Milwaukee has been sentenced to prison.

Twenty-four-year-old Arlis Gordon was sentenced Thursday to 30 years behind bars. Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Wagner told Gordon he has left the family of Laylah Petersen "with a legacy of sadness."

Authorities say Gordon and Carl Barrett Jr. wanted revenge for a slaying and mistakenly targeted the girl's grandparents' home in November 2014.

Gordon pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree endangering safety in an agreement with prosecutors. Barrett was last week sentenced to 65 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.