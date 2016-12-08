Expand / Collapse search
Man convicted in killing of 5-year-old girl gets 30 years

By | Associated Press
This undated photo provided by the Milwaukee Police Department shows Arlis Gordon. Gordon, the second man convicted of participating in a shooting in November 2014 that killed a 5-year-old girl as she sat on her grandfather's lap in Milwaukee, was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, to 30 years in prison. (Milwaukee Police Department via AP) (The Associated Press)

MILWAUKEE – A second man convicted in the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old girl as she sat on her grandfather's lap in Milwaukee has been sentenced to prison.

Twenty-four-year-old Arlis Gordon was sentenced Thursday to 30 years behind bars. Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Wagner told Gordon he has left the family of Laylah Petersen "with a legacy of sadness."

Authorities say Gordon and Carl Barrett Jr. wanted revenge for a slaying and mistakenly targeted the girl's grandparents' home in November 2014.

Gordon pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree endangering safety in an agreement with prosecutors. Barrett was last week sentenced to 65 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.