Man in black Jeep wanted in California after stalking girls leaving school, police say

A man driving a black Jeep is being sought in Northern California after authorities say he stalked a group of girls leaving school on Friday.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a suspicious vehicle following the children as they left school for the day in Santa Rosa, the local police department said.

Multiple callers reported seeing a White adult male driving a black Jeep near Lemur Street and Providence Court, police said.

Witnesses reported that the driver of the suspicious vehicle would drive slowly alongside the girls, occasionally driving in reverse against traffic so he could ride along the girls’ path again.

"The driver often used hand gestures such as waving to get the juveniles’ attention, and at one point, appeared to be gesturing for one juvenile to get into the back seat of the vehicle," police said. "The driver did not speak to any of the juveniles but appeared to try to entice them by loudly playing pop music commonly associated with teenage girls."

Police described the driver as a White male adult with light brown hair and beard, approximately 25 years old, 5 feet 5 inches in height, and weighing approximately 120 to 130 pounds.

The vehicle, a black 2008 Jeep Cherokee 4-door, had body damage to the left rear quarter panel, police said.

Police warned that the incident serves as a reminder for parents to speak to their children about safety and "stranger danger."

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the police tip line at 707-543-3595.