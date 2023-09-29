Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested in Hawaii after causing lockdowns at Army bases following ‘scuffle’ with soldiers, officials say

Schofield Barracks and nearby Wheeler Army Airfield went into lockdown Thursday

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
A man was arrested in Hawaii after causing a lockdown at an Army base by getting "into a scuffle," officials say. 

The incident Thursday at the Schofield Barracks in Oahu was treated as an "active shooter situation" although no shots were fired, Michael Donnelly, a spokesperson for U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, told the Associated Press.  

He was "trying to allegedly talk with soldiers," Donnelly told the AP. "I don’t know if he was bartering or selling stuff, but someone confronted him, and they got into a scuffle. There was a handgun witnessed, visible." 

Neighboring Wheeler Army Airfield also went into lockdown, as did two public schools on Schofield: Daniel K. Inouye Elementary and Solomon Elementary. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m., as children were leaving for the day, and staff, students and parents were secured indoors. 

Schofield Barracks entrance

One of the entrance gates to the Schofield Barracks on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. (Google Maps)

The New York Times, citing a spokeswoman for the Maui Police Department, later reported Friday morning that the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Paul Smith, was taken into custody "without incident" last night on the island of Molokai. 

Donnelly said the Army is coordinating with the Honolulu Police Department to find the suspect. 

He had a "Mohawk type haircut with button down collared aloha shirt, light blue jeans, tan Nike foam shoes with red swoosh and multicam cross body bag," U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said in a Facebook post. 

Schofield Barracks US Marines vehicles

U.S. Marine Corps vehicles are seen at the Schofield Barracks in October 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell))

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said earlier that officials were "searching for a reported armed individual on Schofield Barracks." 

The lockdowns at the bases were lifted after several hours. 

Schofield Barracks is about 20 miles north of Honolulu. It hosts the 25th Infantry Division and the 8th Theater Sustainment Command. 

US soldiers at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii

25th Infantry Division Soldiers are seen participating in the division’s change of command ceremony in January 2018 at the Schofield Barracks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Ives, 25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs, 25th Infantry Division)

Wheeler Army Airfield, just next door, is home to the Hawaii Air National Guard and the headquarters for U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. 

