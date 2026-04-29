Man allegedly steals fire truck parked outside Colorado jail moments after being released from custody

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A male suspect allegedly stole a fire truck parked outside a Colorado jail early Wednesday morning, just moments after being released from custody, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

Officials said the chaotic incident quickly triggered a multi-agency pursuit, prompting officers to deploy tire-deflation devices along a highway before the situation escalated into a brief foot chase outside of Denver.

Authorities identified him as 33-year-old Richmond Takashi Johnson, who they said has an "extensive criminal history." He had originally been booked on third-degree trespassing charges prior to the alleged theft of the emergency vehicle.

The incident ultimately caused significant damage to the fire rescue engine and multiple responding vehicles from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. An officer also sustained minor injuries during the pursuit.

REPEAT OFFENDER WITH 19 FELONIES BUSTED AFTER WILD CAUGHT-ON-CAMERA CHASE: POLICE

According to the BPD, Johnson was first taken into custody around midnight after officers received reports of a man "trying to open the doors of cars and homes" in a residential neighborhood around 11:30 p.m.

Following his release around 3:30 a.m., in accordance with Colorado statute, fire rescue crews arrived shortly thereafter in response to an unrelated medical call.

While crews were inside the jail booking lobby treating a patient, Johnson allegedly entered the fire engine and drove roughly one mile before being spotted by Boulder County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Boulder police.

Johnson allegedly continued driving and refused to stop for law enforcement, eventually reaching a major interstate roughly 10 miles to the east.

WASHINGTON BOY, 12, STEALS GRANDFATHER'S CAR, DRIVES 160 MILES BEFORE HE IS STOPPED

Police from the nearby suburb of Longmont were then called in to assist, deploying stop sticks at at least three locations along the highway.

Johnson subsequently lost control of the truck after its tires deflated and fled on foot.

"He then jumped out of Engine 143 and ran away," police said. "Within minutes he was arrested by Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies and Longmont Police officers."

"Thankfully there were no serious injuries to any first responders or community members, however, a Boulder County Sheriff’s deputy sustained a minor injury from the foot pursuit of the suspect," the department added.

Johnson was not injured during his arrest.

The Boulder Fire-Rescue Engine 143, one of the city’s electric RTX engines, reportedly sustained significant damage and is being assessed by the city’s fleet division.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Two Boulder County Sheriff’s Office vehicles also sustained major damage, while another sheriff’s unit suffered minor damage.

Johnson now faces nine new charges, including obstructing a peace officer, firefighter, emergency medical service provider, rescue specialist or volunteer; two counts of felony motor vehicle theft; resisting arrest; reckless driving; felony criminal mischief involving damage to city property; felony vehicular eluding; reckless endangerment; and driving after revocation prohibited