Man allegedly commits brutal murder just days after being freed by California's mental health laws

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just three days after being granted immunity from prosecution under California’s mental health diversion laws, a Napa man allegedly committed a brutal murder, prompting serious concerns about a system intended to protect public safety.

On Tuesday, Napa County prosecutors filed murder charges against Ramiro Ochoa Mendoza, 36, for the killing of Noel Batres, 47, whose body was found under a bridge on July 3.

Mendoza, who had a history of criminal offenses and poor compliance on probation, was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial earlier this year on misdemeanor charges including violating a restraining order and resisting arrest.

Despite numerous attempts by defense counsel to dismiss the cases outright, the Court, following legislative guidelines, ordered Mendoza into a mental health diversion program with supervised release for the two remaining misdemeanors.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT KILLER OF LAKEN RILEY WINS UNEXPECTED COURT VICTORY FOR MENTAL EVALUATION

Mendoza, however, failed to appear for his scheduled mental health diversion review and was deemed non-compliant with the terms of the program.

"Mendoza promptly failed to appear in court for his mental health diversion review and was found to be out of compliance with the diversion program," the Napa County District Attorney's Office said.

Even with repeated violations and non-compliance, the court was legally required to dismiss charges due to Mendoza’s mental health status and the misdemeanor-only nature of his offenses.

CALIFORNIA MAN ACCUSED IN RECENT MURDER WAS LET OUT OF JAIL ON 'MENTAL HEALTH DIVERSION' SIX MONTHS AGO

"Because the law prohibits prosecution from continuing in cases where a defendant is deemed incompetent on only misdemeanor charges, the court had no choice but to dismiss both remaining cases and did so on July 8, 2025," the DA's office said.

The dismissal followed recent legislative reforms, specifically Senate Bill 317, that bar courts from restoring competency in misdemeanor-only cases, even if the defendant shows signs of escalating behavior.

Mendoza was re-arrested on July 11 and now faces murder charges with enhancements related to his prior offenses and the alleged brutality of Batres’ killing. The case is already fueling debate over the limits of mental health protections and their implications for public safety.

PROSECUTORS PLAN TO DROP CHARGES AGAINST SEX OFFENDER IN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ALLEGED KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT

"This case highlights the real-world impact of the recent legal reforms, where courts are required to prioritize mental health treatment over traditional prosecution, even when defendants exhibit an unwillingness or inability to comply with court-ordered programs," Napa County Deputy District Attorney Katie Susemihl said in a statement.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to assist with returning Batres’ remains to his home country of Guatemala. According to the page, Batres was a resident of Napa for 26 years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Noel was not perfect by any means. However, he was a wonderful, caring, gentle soul," the page read. "We ask that you please help us send Noel back home to be seen by his immediate family one last time before they lay him to rest."

Mendoza was being held without bail at the Napa County Department of Corrections.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com