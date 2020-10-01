Man facing 27 charges after viral video shows him doing burnouts and doughnuts on Maryland bridge

A 22-year-old Virginia man is facing 27 criminal and traffic violations after video went viral of him allegedly doing burnouts and doughnuts on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland.

Footage of the incident obtained by Fox 5 DC depicts cars backed up on the bridge as the suspect's coupe skids around in circles on the bridge, sending smoke up in the air and leaving marks on the road.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SEE SURGE IN RECKLESS DRIVING ON AMERICA'S EMPTY ROADWAYS

Maryland Transportation Authority officers identified 22-year-old Gary Ray Montague Jr. of Dumfries, Virginia as the driver in the case.

He was charged on Tuesday with four counts of disorderly conduct and 23 traffic violations, including reckless driving and willfully damaging a highway.

The incident occurred on the westbound part of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Sunday, Sept. 27th.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP