Siblings help isolated seniors combat loneliness with video messages, care packages

A 16-year-old high school student and her 10-year-old brother are helping isolated senior citizens around the world combat their loneliness during the coronavirus pandemic through care packages and personalized video messages.

Since March, Hita and Didit Gupta have been sending care packages, each with a handwritten note, to retirement homes in Pennsylvania through their nonprofit, Brighten A Day.

'GRANDPA' FORMS BOND WITH CALIFORNIA DUNKIN' STAFF: 'SO WONDERFUL'

Hita Gupta got the idea after a retirement home where she had been volunteering told her that she wouldn't be able to visit the center for the foreseeable future in order to keep the residents, who had been deemed an at-risk population, safe.

"That's what got me thinking about what I could do to help seniors fight isolation because they weren't allowed to see any family or friends," Hita Gupta told Fox News.

Loneliness has always been such a problem, especially for seniors, she said.

"During a pandemic, the biggest concern in any senior living community is social isolation," Brandi Barksdale, the director of life enrichment at Artis Senior Living of Huntingdon Valley in Pennsylvania, told Fox News.

GOOD SAMARITAN BRINGS TEARS TO WALMART CUSTOMERS AFTER PAYING OFF $65K IN LAYAWAY ITEMS

However, as word spread about what they were doing "more people wanted to pitch in," she said, adding that she quickly became "overwhelmed" with the amount of support she was receiving.

Now, with the help of volunteers in countries from Canada to Australia, Brighten A Day is sending packages, cards and pre-recorded video messages to droves of senior citizens.

"It is so easy to bring a smile to these seniors and really alleviate their loneliness," she said, adding that many of the messages brought residents to tears.

The siblings also started coordinating video and telephone calls between volunteers and seniors after multiple facilities said that an actual conversation would really help the residents overcome their isolation.

CHARITY BUILDS BEDS FOR CHILDREN IN NEED: 'NO KID IS GOING TO SLEEP ON THE FLOOR IN MY TOWN'

Barksdale said their residents receive "words of encouragement from volunteers around the country."

"Our residents have been happier and more engaged since we have partnered with Brighten A Day," Barksdale said. "They have something to look forward to."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, what they didn't realize was that many facilities lacked the technology to be able to conduct live video calls. One facility even said that it only had one phone for residents to use to chat with family or volunteers.

So, the siblings set out to fix that too. They began collecting various electronics from tablets to phones.

"It was an easy way to virtually send a smile to a senior," Hita Gupta said.