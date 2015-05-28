Maine pickup driver who ran over his mother, killing her, is sentenced to 5 years in prison

A pickup truck driver who ran over his mother during an argument in Maine is going to prison for five years.

A judge imposed the sentence Friday on 27-year-old Shane Jones, who pleaded guilty to reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident. Jones also pleaded guilty to an unrelated felony robbery.

The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/1LlZZfq ) reports mother Kimberly Jones died as a result of head and chest trauma.

Defense lawyer Robert Ruffner says Shane Jones hit his mother by accident and has lived in deep remorse since.

Police say Jones was arguing with his mother when his pickup knocked her down in a driveway on Nov. 23. Jones was arrested five days later in nearby Sanford.

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com