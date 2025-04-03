Maine man shoots, kills mother, passing driver, wounds two others before taking own life

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A man in Maine shot and killed his mother as they were in a vehicle together, before he randomly shot at passing motorists, killing another woman and wounding two other drivers before taking his own life, on Wednesday, authorities said.

James Davis III, 29, was a passenger in a car being driven by his mother, Christine Smith, 47, on State Route 9 in Sabattus when he opened fire on her with a revolver around 4:15 p.m., the Maine State Police said.

Smith died at the scene.

The vehicle traveled across a road before coming to a stop, at which point Davis got out of the car and began shooting at passing vehicles with an AK-47-style rifle, authorities said.

Katherine Williams, 53, who was the sole occupant in her SUV, was shot.

Williams' vehicle kept in motion before crashing into a home. She was found and transported to the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where she was pronounced dead.

Two other drivers in separate pickup trucks – Tyson Turner, 19, and David Wilson, 35 – were also shot, police said.

Both men called 911 to report the shootings, police said. Both Turner and Wilson were taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center and were expected to survive, state police said.

Davis III killed himself after the shootings and died at the scene. Autopsies will be performed on Davis, Smith, and Williams, state police said.

Aside from Smith, none of the victims knew Davis, police said.

Williams, who went by Kay, was the kitchen manager at two schools in Litchfield, where she had a remarkable ability to build strong connections with students and staff, Superintendent Katherine Grondin said in an email to the Associated Press.

"Her kindness and dedication made a lasting impact on our school community, and she will be deeply missed," Grondin said. "Our hearts go out to her family as they navigate this loss. It has been a difficult day for all of us as we mourn the passing of a valued and beloved member of our school family."