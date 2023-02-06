Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

Maine corrections officer who killed 9-year-old in crash avoids jail time

Kenneth Morang, 65, of Standish, ME, worked consecutive 16-hour shifts before the crash

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Maine corrections officer who worked consecutive 16-hour shifts before causing a crash that killed a 9-year-old girl won't being going to prison under a sentence imposed by a judge on Monday.

ME CORRECTIONS OFFICER CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER AFTER ALLEGEDLY FALLING ASLEEP BEHIND THE WHEEL

Kenneth Morang, who was convicted in October of manslaughter, gave an emotional apology to the girl's family before a judge sentenced him to six years, all of which was suspended. He must serve four years of probation.

A Maine prison guard who caused a fatal crash that killed a 9-year-old girl will not face prison time.

A Maine prison guard who caused a fatal crash that killed a 9-year-old girl will not face prison time.

Prosecutors said Morang, 65, of Standish, knew he was too tired to be driving after working long hours at the Cumberland County Jail, and that he admitted he’d been nodding off before the collision in July 2019.

NORTH DAKOTA PRISON GUARD FIRED OVER SUICIDE OF INMATE WHO KILLED 4 PEOPLE

Nine-year-old Raelynn Bell died several days after Morang's truck rear-ended the sport utility vehicle in which she was riding as her family returned home after seeing "The Lion King."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morang, who faced up to 30 years in prison, resigned from his job at the Cumberland County Jail because of the injuries he suffered in the crash prevented him from returning to work.