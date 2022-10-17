Expand / Collapse search
Maine
Maine AG rules officer justified in shooting despite 37-foot distance

Investigators originally believed an officer was 15 feet away from the suspect at time of shooting

Associated Press
A police officer was justified in shooting a man in Bangor, despite a review of evidence that showed the officer was farther away from the man than previously thought, Maine's attorney general said.

Attorney General Aaron Frey conducted a second review of the shooting of Brian Barker, who was shot three times and survived in 2018. Frey said Friday that his office determined that the officer was more than 37 feet away from Barker and not about 15 feet as it initially stated.

Frey said Barker's movements leading up to the shooting still represented enough of a threat to justify the use of deadly force, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey decided that a Bangor police officer was justified in shooting Brian Barker 3 times in 2018, even though he was over 20 feet further than originally stated.

Bangor police officers were checking on Barker and saw that he had a knife, which they repeatedly asked him to put down. Frey said Barker's movements before the shooting made it unclear if he was going to attempt to attack one of the officers on the scene, the Daily News reported.

The 21-foot distance marker between officers and a suspect is sometimes referred to as "kill zone" because officers are taught that at that distance an armed person can quickly close the distance.