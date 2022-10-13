MA man sentenced to 60 years in prison on child exploitation charges

A 65-year-old Massachusetts man who admitted to filming the sexual abuse of two children and producing or attempting to produce child pornography by secretly recording 11 other children has been sentenced to 60 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

Philip Raymond, of Marlborough, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in March to 13 child sexual exploitation counts.

The victims were known to his family and had been entrusted to his care, prosecutors said in a statement.

Investigators found digital devices in Raymond's home during a 2019 search that held evidence that he had set up recording devices in a bedroom and a bathroom from 2004 until 2012 to record or attempt to record 13 children in a state of undress, prosecutors said. He filmed his sexual abuse of two of those children, prosecutors said.

Raymond "grossly took advantage of the trust placed in him by his victims and their families to inflict indescribable trauma and suffering," U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said. "Mr. Raymond’s reprehensible conduct is a parent’s worst nightmare."