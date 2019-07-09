Louisiana woman arrested after allegedly stealing truck, leaving dog to die inside

A woman was arrested in Louisiana on Monday after she allegedly stole a truck with a beloved pet dog inside — but instead of returning the dog to its owner when she abandoned the car, officials say she left the animal to die.

Leslie Aguillard, 30, was taken into custody after the incident unfolded Sunday outside of a doughnut shop in Baton Rouge, where a man, identified as David Mohr, went inside the store and left his truck running outside.

STRAY DOGS IN FLORIDA MAUL MAN TO DEATH IN FOURTH OF JULY ATTACK

Aguillard hopped in the man's truck and "began to pull away," according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Mohr tried to stop her, but she allegedly fled — with Mohr's dog, Roleaux, inside.

Mohr, while trying to stop Aguillard, was hit by the car door and dragged roughly 20 feet, WAFB reported. Investigators said he suffered two fractured hips and minor injuries.

The sheriff's office on Monday received a tip about the location of Mohr's vehicle. When deputies responded, Roleaux was found dead inside, apparently from heat exhaustion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m heartbroken for Roleaux’s family at this tragic outcome," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a statement. "I am grateful, however, to the community for stepping up and helping us locate this suspect."

Aguillard was charged with vehicle theft, animal theft, attempted second-degree murder, animal cruelty and theft.