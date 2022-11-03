Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

Louisiana parish evacuated after train derails, leaks acid

Damaged railcar was hauling 20,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid through St. James Parish

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Residents of a Louisiana parish were evacuated Wednesday after a train derailed and leaked a corrosive acid, authorities said.

The derailment happened in St. James Parish, located about 50 miles west of New Orleans, and forced several nearby roads to close while hazardous materials crews assessed the extent of the leak, Louisiana State Police said.

The leak was confined to one railcar, which officials said was holding 20,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid. 

More than 100 residents who live nearby were forced to evacuate, FOX8 New Orleans reported. 

A train derailed in St. James Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday, leaking hydrochloric acid and forcing the evacuation of over 100 residents.

A train derailed in St. James Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday, leaking hydrochloric acid and forcing the evacuation of over 100 residents. (Louisiana State Police)

Hydrochloric acid is colorless with a distinct, irritating odor. It is corrosive to the eyes, skin and mucous membranes and may cause eye nose and respiratory irritation and inflammation if exposed.

Police said to expect "extended cleanup" as crews continue to monitor the leak with perimeter air monitoring.

"Public safety is our priority; please be patient as crews work diligently to render the area and scene safe," officials said.

Police said further details would be released as information is confirmed.