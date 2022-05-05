'Hero' Louisiana sheriff's deputy dies after 6 years of hospitalization following ambush: 'Defied all odds'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A sheriff's deputy from East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana, died Thursday after a six-year-long battle for his life following a 2016 ambush attack.

Nick Tullier, a father of two, spent about six years of his life in hospitals after he was shot three times, taking bullets to the back of the head, shoulder and abdomen, according to Tullier's father.

"Our precious son died," Tullier's father, James Tullier, wrote in a Thursday Facebook post.

James Tullier had been documenting each of the 2,000-plus days his son spent in hospital care following the ambush. In each post, he reminded his Facebook followers to pray for both his son and "Members of the Blue Family."

Over the past few years, Tullier has been fed through a tube and has been fighting pneumonia, seizures and other complications related to his injuries. He was not able to speak and had been working with therapists to help move his arms, legs and head again, his father previously told Fox News. In December of 2019, President Trump sent Tullier a letter with the message, "Get Well Fast!"

In July 2016, protests broke out in East Baton Rouge following a July 5, 2016, police-involved shooting in which "most locals expressed themselves lawfully." On July 17, 2016, when local leaders and community members met to discuss steps forward a week after the protests, a gunman from out-of-state arrived with the intention of assassinating two officers, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRPSO) said in its 2016 annual report.

The gunman killed Brad Garafola, Montrell Jackson, and Matthew Gerald at the time. He also injured Bruce Simmons, Chad Montgomery and the now-deceased Tullier, according to FOX 8 New Orleans.

Doctors initially told Tullier's family he would not survive 24 hours, the outlet reported.

EBRP Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a Thursday Facebook post that he is "heartbroken at the passing of a true hero, Cpl. Nick Tullier."

"Nick’s injury was a result of his selfless actions to courageously answer the call to protect and serve. For nearly six years he has defied all odds in recovery through his unwavering tenacity," Gautreaux said. "I have no doubt, that he was also greatly carried by the love, prayers and faith of his family, friends and colleagues. In watching Nick’s parents, James and Mary, nobly and lovingly dedicate their lives to Nick’s recovery, it is not hard to see how he grew to become such an honorable man."

The sheriff added that Nick's legacy "of service, sacrifice and faith lives on through all of those he touched."

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome described Tullier as a "true hero who served East Baton Rouge Parish with honor and distinction."

"Deputy Tullier and his fellow law enforcement officers put their lives on the line so the rest of us could be safe," Broome wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. "His life epitomized what it means to protect and serve. I am ordering flags at half-staff at all City-Parish buildings in his honor. Please join me in keeping his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

