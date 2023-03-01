Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

Louisiana fishermen film chaotic shark feeding frenzy: 'Never seen anything like it'

Video taken off Louisiana coast captures fins flailing and flopping as sharks feast around the boat

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Louisiana fishermen spot chaotic shark feeding frenzy

Louisiana fishermen spot chaotic shark feeding frenzy

Fishermen off the coast of Louisiana came across dozens of sharks in a feeding frenzy. (Dillon May via Storyful)

Fishermen searching for yellowfin tuna off the coast of Louisiana instead caught sharks feasting on fish on video.

Dillon May thought he was recording a "tuna boil," a term to describe a feeding frenzy so intense it makes the water appear to be boiling, on Feb. 21.

"Then we saw it was sharks on a bait pod, never seen anything like it," May said. "No shrimp boats were in sight either!"

May told Storyful he and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Dix, were fishing on a friend’s fishing boat, and said the sharks were causing so much agitation that they brought water onto the vessel.

    Dillon May, the man who captured the shark feeding frenzy video, said the sharks were bringing water onto their boat.  (Dillon May via Storyful)

    Dillon May's girlfriend posted the now viral video on TikTok on Feb. 24. (Dillon May via Storyful)

    Sharks flop around the water off the coast of Louisiana in a feeding frenzy.  (Dillon May via Storyful)

He said they were about 15 miles off the coast of Venice when they saw a large menhaden pod and drove the boat towards it. 

"By the time we got there, the sharks had found the pod and pushed them up against the boat to feast on them."

Fins flailing and flopping can be seen in the video as the sharks feasted around the boat. 

Dix posted the now viral video on TikTok on Feb. 24. 