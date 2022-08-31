Louisiana donating up to 300 travel trailers used for Hurricane Ida survivors to Kentucky flood victims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced that Louisiana was donating up to 300 travel trailers the state originally acquired for survivors of Hurricane Ida last year to help people of eastern Kentucky who lost their homes in the recent flooding.

Beshear said during a briefing that Kentucky has already sheltered 289 people displaced by the historic flooding in July into 219 travel trailers, but that 349 Kentuckians were still sheltering in lodges.

He said that Kentucky was working to acquire more travel trailers, announcing that Louisiana was donating up to 300 trailers to help victims of the flooding, which killed at least 39 people, including four children.

"Unfortunately, folks in Louisiana know a lot about what we’re going through," Beshear said. "They’ve seen the pain and the devastation that water pushed by hurricanes can cause. But despite all that they’ve been through themselves, they’re helping us now."

Beshear thanked Louisiana and Gov. John Bel Edwards, saying that the first 65 trailers were being transported from Louisiana to Floyd and Letcher counties this weekend, while additional travel trailers would be moved to other impacted areas in phases.

Meanwhile, Beshear said the search was continuing for two women missing from the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County.

"There is not a lot of hope, but we hope to bring closure to those families," he said.

The governor also said that less than 70 power outages remained from the more than 27,000 outages during the disaster and that 5,000 Kentuckians were still under a boiled water advisory, down from the 46,000 at the height of the recovery.