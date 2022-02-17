Louisiana teacher pleads guilty to lacing student's cupcakes with ex-husband's sperm, other child sex crimes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A disgraced Louisiana teacher has pleaded guilty to "horrific crimes" against children and admitted to serving her students cupcakes that contained sperm from her ex-husband, who is awaiting his own trial on child sex crime charges, according to authorities.

Cynthia Perkins, 36, agreed to plead guilty and testify against her ex, 44-year-old former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT member Dennis Perkins, who is also charged with dozens of child sex crimes, according to prosecutors.

"She not only waived any right to appeal, and attempt to avoid conviction, but she also spared the victims from reliving her horrific crimes during this particular trial," Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Monday. "Today’s conviction is in the best interest of our victims and justice."

Cynthia Perkins was a junior high English teacher until she resigned after police raided the couple’s home. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office immediately fired Dennis Perkins, who had been a special operations lieutenant.

Investigators said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the Denham Springs couple in 2019. Police seized photographs of the couple posing nude with a child, as well as other evidence while serving a search warrant in October of that year.

Court documents reported by WBRZ in May revealed that police also found pictures of Perkins’ students eating the semen-laced cupcakes and that the couple allegedly raped a child between the ages of 9 and 10. Investigators allegedly found hidden cameras in their attic and bathroom and said they uncovered more pictures on an iPhone.

The couple had initially been charged with 60 counts of production of child porn, rape and other crimes. Prosecutors also accused Dennis Perkins of obscenity, video voyeurism and possessing child porn.

Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard said at the time that although Perkins had been a longtime officer who he considered a friend, "no one is above the law."

"This type of alleged behavior will not be tolerated by me or anyone at the LPSO," he said.

Cynthia Perkins pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, producing child porn and conspiracy mingling of harmful substances Monday, according to Landry’s office. She’s due back in court Friday for sentencing.