Lost San Francisco Zoo Lemur found 5 miles away in Daly City

The San Francisco Zoo & Gardens' lost lemur has been found some 5 miles away at a playground, police reported.

The missing lemur, named Maki, was found by Daly City police at a playground near the Hope Lutheran Church. Police helped contain the lemur until zoo staff was able to collect him.

"We found Maki, the stolen lemur from @sfzoo!!" Daly City police tweeted. "We are grateful Maki is home safely!"

Parent Chris Lee was picking up his daughter when he heard the kids talking about a "lemur," and he reported it, according to NBC Bay Area.

UK WOMAN ATTACKED BY DEER AFTER ATTEMPTING TO FEED ANIMAL DURING RUTTING SEASON, PHOTO SHOWS

“I was not anticipating he would show up at a school, but when you think about it, Daly City and the San Francisco Zoo are pretty close,” Lee said.

Maki was reportedly spotted eating form a bush near Lee's car.

“That’s when I called and said, ‘hey we found your lemur,’” said Lee.

Police first reported that the endangered lemur, Maki, was missing from the zoo on Oct.14, with suspicions that it had been illegally taken from its habitat.

The lemur was kept in the zoo’s Lipman Family Lemur Forest and the SFPD found signs of forced entry, according to a statement issued, the same day zoo officials found out Maki was missing. An investigation is underway to locate the mammal.

BEAR GRABBING SNACK AT TENNESSEE THEME PARK CAUGHT ON VIDEO

The zoo reached out to the San Francisco police to report the missing mammal on Wednesday morning.

After little progress throughout the first day, zoo officials decided to offer a reward of $2,100 for information leading to the safe return of Maki -- $100 for every year that Maki had been alive.

"Thank you for your supportive messages during this difficult time," the San Francisco Zoo tweeted. "At this time, we do not have any updates about Maki and we are very concerned."

In a press release, Maki was described as “an older animal that requires special care.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“After a thorough investigation yesterday by SFPD, we feel a reward will hopefully help to generate some leads, as this is a precious life at stake,” said CEO and executive director Tanya M. Peters.