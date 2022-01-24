Los Angeles students must wear non-fabric COVID masks at all times, including sports activities, district says

Students in Los Angeles schools are now prohibited from wearing cloth masks as the district ups its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, students in the country’s second-largest school district must wear "well-fitted, non-cloth masks with a nose wire" at all times, the district announced. This policy includes indoors as well as athletic activities.

School employees, meanwhile, are required to wear surgical-grade masks or higher, the announcement said.

The shift away from cloth masks comes after the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued guidance that COVID-19 masks should be upgraded to medical masks because they are more effective at preventing the spread of airborne diseases.

The district said it would change its health and safety protocols in response to the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19.

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) said the new masking requirements wouldn’t apply to students with mask exemptions. Schools will provide surgical-style masks for students and employees who need them, the district said.

The LA County Public Health Department told Fox News it fully supports LAUSD's new mask policy, pointing out that it will come at no-cost to students and their families.

"While we are starting to see small decreases in case numbers, thousands of students and staff test positive every day at schools across the country," the department said in a statement. "Well-fitting and high-quality masks add an important layer of protection."

Throughout February, LAUSD will require COVID-19 testing for all students and employees, regardless of their vaccination status. Students and employees will be required to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to come to school. Those who have tested positive must isolate for at least five days, the district said.

The LA County Department of Public Health said Saturday that the seven-day testing positivity rate remained "very high" at 16%, with more than 250,000 positive virus cases reported last week.

