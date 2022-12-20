Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles shooting suspect who allegedly shot two British tourists arrested in West Virginia

Brandon Manyo Dixon, 25, allegedly shot the victims after an argument in the city's Venice neighborhood

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A man wanted for allegedly shooting two British tourists in Los Angeles over the summer was arrested in West Virginia after months on the run, authorities said.

Brandon Manyo Dixon, 25, was taken into custody on Monday near Charleston by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, officials said. 

Dixon had been on the run after the Los Angeles Police Department identified him as the shooter who opened fire on two tourists visiting the city from the United Kingdom. 

Brandon Manyo Dixon, 25, was arrested in West Virginia for the shooting of two British tourists in Los Angeles, authorities said. 

Brandon Manyo Dixon, 25, was arrested in West Virginia for the shooting of two British tourists in Los Angeles, authorities said.  (West Virginia Department of Corrections)

Dixon and a friend got into an argument with the victims on July 30 outside a bar in Venice. The dispute turned physical and Dixon chased the victims with a gun and shot them, the LAPD said. 

Video footage released by police shows a man chasing two people in a crowded area and appearing to fire a weapon. 

"Both victims sustained significant wounds from the gunshots and were hospitalized for their injuries," police said in November. 

Dixon was tracked to West Virginia after he was thought to be in Memphis, Tennessee, Fox Los Angeles reported. He left the city before authorities could arrest him. 

Several firearms were seized during his arrest. He remains jailed in Kanawha County jail in West Virginia. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.