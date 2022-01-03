Groups demand arrest of LAPD officer who allegedly shot 14-year-old dead

Civil rights groups are demanding the arrest and prosecution of a Los Angeles police officer whose stray bullet killed a 14-year-old girl during an encounter with a suspect at a Burlington Coat Factory store last month.

Protesters gathered Sunday outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters and called for the officer, who police have since identified as 42-year-old Officer William Jones, to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, according to local reports.

LAPD SHOOTING: BROTHER OF WOMAN KILLED BY COP SEES SIMILARITIES IN GIRL FATALLY STRUCK BY OFFICER'S STRAY BULLET

"There's nothing that he can say, and there's nothing that I want to hear," Civil rights activist Najee Ali of Operation Hope told the City News Service.

"At the end of the day, we do believe that it was an accident, we do believe he's sorry for what he did, but those feelings will not bring (Orellana-Peralta) back to life. For our coalition, it's about accountability," Ali said.

Jones and other officers had responded to the store in North Hollywood on Dec. 23 after receiving multiple 911 calls about an assault and possible shots fired. Police last week released video clips, radio transmissions and 911 calls of the encounter.

Jones fired three rounds at Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, after he allegedly damaged property at the store, tried to rob two females and left a female shopper bloodied from an attack with a bicycle lock. Police later said that Lopez, who died at the scene, was not armed with a firearm.

During the encounter, a stray bullet went through a dressing room wall and fatally struck Orellana-Peralta, who was hiding inside with her mother.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This 14-year-old child, who should be with her family today enjoying the holiday ... and we demand justice, and the justice we demand is that [L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón] file criminal charges against Officer Jones to hold him accountable for Valentina's death," a demonstrator said during the protest, according to KABC-TV.

Jones was put on administrative leave following the shooting.

Multiple agencies, including the California Department of Justice are investigating the shooting.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.