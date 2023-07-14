Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles gang members plead guilty in robbery death of off-duty police officer who was house-hunting

LA Police Officer Fernando Arroyos was looking at homes with his girlfriend when the gang members tried to rob him on the street

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Murdered officer's lieutenant says 'enough is enough,' slams California's 'woke narrative' in eulogy Video

Murdered officer's lieutenant says 'enough is enough,' slams California's 'woke narrative' in eulogy

A Los Angeles police lieutenant ripped into the "woke narrative" fueling an "anti-police climate" in California while eulogizing an officer under his command who died last month when attacked off-duty by suspected gang members.

Three Los Angeles gang members were involved in the robbery and killing of an off-duty police officer house-hunting with his girlfriend pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges, prosecutors said Friday. 

Luis Alfredo de la Rosa Rios, 29; Ernesto Cisneros, 24; and Jesse Contreras, 35, all pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act in connection with the Jan. 10, 2022, death of Los Angeles Police Officer Fernando Arroyos, the Justice Department said. 

"This case starkly illustrates the devastating impact of gangs on our community," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said. "A young man who had achieved great success and returned to serve his community as a Los Angeles Police officer was murdered while shopping for a home in the city he took an oath to protect. These senseless tragedies are repeated too often."

MISSISSIPPI ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS DEPUTIES WERE JUSTIFIED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF ARMED MAN

LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos

Los Angeles police officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was killed on Jan. 10, 2022, while house-hunting with his girlfriend. Four people have been arrested in connection with the killing.  (Los Angeles Police Protective League)

A fourth suspect, Haylee Marie Grisham, 20, an associate of the gang and Rios' girlfriend, pleaded guilty on April 5 to one count of violent crime in aid of racketeering for participating in the fatal robbery of Arroyos.

Arroyos, 27, was looking at homes in South Los Angeles with his wife when the four suspects attacked the officer and his girlfriend. The four were riding in a truck looking for people to rob when they spotted Arroyos wearing a gold chain.

Cisneros, who was armed, approached the officer and took his chain and wallet, which contained his LAPD identification card, and patted down his girlfriend, federal prosecutors said. He then opened fire on Arroyos, killing him, authorities said. 

Hundreds of California cops turned out to pay their respects to slain Los Angeles Police Officer Fernando Arroyos Thursday – a 27-year-old who died in a shootout with a group of alleged gang members who attacked him as he was house hunting with his girlfriend last month.

Rios and Contreras told investigators they had committed two robberies earlier that day. 

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Then Sheriff Alex Villanueva handed the case over to federal authorities in an unusual step, bypassing Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon. 

He said Gascon, who has been the subject of two failed recall attempts and criticism from law enforcement, elected officials and crime victims for policies deemed to be soft on crime, would not charge the suspects appropriately in what many saw as a show of no-confidence in the DA's office. 

 "We definitely had a conversation with the local DAs and their response was not satisfactory to the gravity of this situation. They were consistent with the special orders from the District Attorney...and I believe their plan was just prosecute a simple murder with no gun enhancements, no gang enhancements, nothing. And that did not really cover the depravity of this crime," Villanueva said at the time.

LA district attorney at press conference

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon.  (ason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Upon taking office, Gascon issued a series of special directives, including ordering his prosecutors not to pursue sentence enhancements, which can add years to certain convictions. 

Each defendant faces up to life in prison. However, prosecutors have agreed to seek terms of between 35 and 50 years in prison for Rios and Cisneros, and a prison term of 35 years for Contreras.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.