Los Angeles DA George Gascon recall group on the ‘cusp’ of qualifying for vote

Organizers hoping to remove Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said Wednesday that they have collected a substantial portion of signatures and were on the "cusp" of qualifying the effort to bring the matter before voters.

The Recall George Gascon campaign has so far collected more than 450,000 signatures as of Sunday, it said. That leaves the group with 50 days left to collect the remaining number of the 566,857 signatures needed from registered voters.

Their deadline is July 6.

"With 50 days to go, we are continuing to see increases in signature collection and anticipate additional bumps as our mail program is fully deployed," a campaign statement said. "We are on the cusp of qualifying this recall and positioned exactly where we need to be to hit our goals within the remaining timeframe."

The recall effort is the second attempt after the first failed to collect enough signatures by its deadline. Since that time, Gascon has come under criticism from multiple fronts, including some of his own prosecutors who object to some of his progressive reforms.

In addition, more than 30 cities in Los Angeles County have issued votes of no confidence against him.

Much of the scrutiny comes amid an increase in violent and brazen crime throughout the county and scandals involving his directives, which include not trying juveniles as adults, which has since been modified, not seeking criminal enhancement allegations and an effort to eliminate cash bail.

One case involves 26-year-old trans child molester Hannah Tubbs who was sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility for sexually assaulting a young girl when she was weeks from turning 18. Gascon's office declined to move the case to adult court.

Tubbs was later caught bragging about the lenient sentence on a jailhouse phone call. Tubbs is currently charged with an April 2019 murder in nearby Kern County.