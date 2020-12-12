LIVE UPDATES: Trump supporters, counter-protesters in violent clash in DC

Chaos erupted in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night, hours after two pro-Trump rallies ended.

Groups of Proud Boys and Antifa activists clashed under cover of darkness, with police repeatedly forcing them apart amid reports of brawls and stabbings.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police Department said earlier there had been six arrests in connection with the demonstrations as of early Saturday evening, but she could not say on what charges. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the after-dark clashes.

Several unverified videos on Twitter posted during the protests from the area appeared to show people bleeding and being treated by police.

At least one police officer was injured in the clashes, according to Washington's WJLA-TV, which tweeted video of the officer being helped away by colleagues.

