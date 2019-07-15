Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
Published

Lightning strike kills Colorado hiker, 36, injuries wife: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A lightning strike killed a Denver man and injured his wife while the couple was hiking Sunday on a Colorado trail, police said.

Authorities received a call around 1 p.m. regarding a 36-year-old man who was unconscious and not breathing on Bear Creek Trail in Boulder County.

Authorities say a man was killed after he was struck by lightning on a Colorado hiking trail on Sunday. 

Authorities say a man was killed after he was struck by lightning on a Colorado hiking trail on Sunday.  (weather.gov)

Rescue officials found the man and his wife, 37, a quarter-mile from the trailhead, the Denver Channel reported. The unidentified man was airlifted to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the report said. His identity was not released.

A preliminary investigation indicated that man had been hit by a direct lightning strike on his upper body, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man’s wife was not hit by the lighting, but was injured from the strike’s electrical current, police said. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening. The woman's identity was not released.

