Jerry Falwell Jr., wife allegedly ranked students with who they most wanted to have sex: report

Jerry Falwell Jr. allegedly played games with his wife Becki where they’d rank Liberty University students they most wanted to have sex with, according to one pupil who claimed to have been intimate with Becki.

The ex-student — who claims Becki initiated oral sex with him 10 years ago — told Politico that she bragged about playing the sex-ranking game while walking around the Virginia campus with her evangelical-leader husband.

“Her and Jerry would eye people down on campus,” the former student of the conservative school told the outlet.

“She didn’t go into specifics, but said, ‘Oh, me and Jerry play games all the time, like ‘Would you rather?’ with people on campus.’

“I’ll never forget that,” he told the site.

The former student — who was not identified — was a member of a band with the Falwells’ son, Trey, and said he was 22 when Becki initiated oral sex when he stayed overnight.

A close friend and neighbor of the Falwells told Politico that Becki confided to her about the relationship — and was not concerned about her husband finding out, the report said.

In fact, she allegedly told her friend that only thing Falwell would be upset about was not getting to watch the sex session — as he is said to have watched his wife having sex with former pool boy, Giancarlo Granda, the outlet noted.

Granda also told Politico that Jerry would often “joke about having a crush on certain students.”

Falwell, who resigned from Liberty University in August amid the scandal, told the site that the gameplay and alleged confession to Becki’s friend were “completely false.”

In a lawsuit filed against Liberty on Thursday, Falwell called Granda’s claims “outrageous lies” and asserted that Granda had sought to extort money from him.

This report originally appeared in the New York Post.