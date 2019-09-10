Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York
Published

Lethal, hallucinogenic plant removed from busy New York City street: report

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 10

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 10 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

City officials in New York removed a deadly and hallucinogenic plant Monday that had been growing for some time across the street from a popular Trader Joe’s.

Adrian Benepe, a former New York City Parks commissioner who worked for Mayor Michael Bloomberg for more than a decade, shared a picture over the weekend of a Jimson weed bush that had grown inside a planting bed on Columbus Ave. Greenway and 93rd St.

KILLER SLIME THAT CAN ‘KILL YOU IN SECONDS’ TAKING OVER FRANCE’S BEACHES 

The plant, which appeared to have been growing for a significant amount of time based on its size, can be “fatally toxic when consumed in even tiny amounts,” Benepe said.

Then, just two days later, the Department of Transportation - who has jurisdiction of the area where the plant was growing - told WNBC that lethal greenery was removed Monday.

“The City removed the plant today. DOT did not plant here and does not handle plantings at these pedestrian refuge islands. We are checking records for any local entity that has offered to maintain the area in the past,” the statement read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

According to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Jimson weed, also called Datura stramonium, blooms in the late summer and is toxic. It also works as a hallucinogenic if consumed although it can cause convulsions or death if taken in lethal dosage.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.