Lawyer for woman in frying pan beating says she was abused

A defense lawyer for a woman accused of fatally beating her boyfriend with two metal frying pans claims that she was abused by the man.

A police probable cause statement shows that Maleia Cole told police she was angry that Jason Lewis had walked out of the trailer where they lived after an argument.

Public defender Meg Butler said that while Cole wasn't acting in self-defense, she suffered from "more of a battered-woman syndrome." She claimed that drug use led to outbursts from Lewis.

Superior Court Judge Edward McBride noted that Cole admitted to the Sept. 2 attack and ordered her held in Camden County Jail until her trial.

Lewis died from his injuries on Sept. 26.