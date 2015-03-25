Lawsuit claims NY woman died in gym bathroom after male employee refused to enter

A Long Island woman collapsed and died in a Bay Shore health club’s bathroom because a male employee refused to enter the women’s locker room to try to save her, a lawsuit claims.

Emily Hamlin, 22, was in a ladies’-room stall at Planet Fitness on Route 27 during an early-morning workout when another gym member heard her drop to the floor, the legal papers say.

“I heard [a] flush, then a thud,” the member, Stephanie Dick, recalled in a sworn affidavit about the February 2012 incident. “I saw a woman’s arm drop to the floor, followed immediately by a loud snoring sound.”

Dick said she dashed to the front desk and pleaded with gym employee Sean Higgins to help.

“He said he didn’t know what to do and that he wasn’t allowed to go into the ladies’ bathroom,” Dick said in her sworn affidavit.

Click for more from the New York Post.