Law firm sues Ghislaine Maxwell for $878K in legal fees

A law firm that represented Ghislaine Maxwell is now suing her and her family members over alleged unpaid legal bills that have totaled more than $878,000.

The Denver-based Haddon, Morgan and Foreman filed a complaint against the Jeffrey Epstein associate, her husband Scott Borgerson, and her brother Kevin Maxwell.

The firm began representing Maxwell in during a 2015 civil case brought by Epstein accuser Virginia Guiffre and continued to do so through her criminal trial in New York federal court.

According to the lawsuit, Maxwell had put her brother Kevin in charge of taking care of payment of legal fees following her 2020 arrest. The firm claims he paid a portion of the fees accrued before and during the trial, but then he wanted the attorneys to work on an appeal, even though much of the bill remained unpaid.

The firm claims that Kevin Maxwell blamed Borgerson for the unpaid balance. The complaint also alleges that Borgerson created an LLC to protect Ghislaine Maxwell’s assets.

Brother Ian Maxwell told The Associated Press that none of the family members would comment on the lawsuit.

Maxwell was convicted in December of sex trafficking, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts and two conspiracy charges. She was sentenced in June to 20 years in federal prison and a $750,000 fine. At her sentencing hearing, she blamed Epstein during remarks she delivered prior to learning her fate.

"I believe that Jeffrey Epstein was a manipulative, cunning and controlling man who lived a profoundly compartmentalized life and fooled all of those in his orbit," she said. "It is the greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein."

Epstein was awaiting trial following a sex trafficking indictment in 2019 when he was found dead in his jail cell in an apparent suicide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.