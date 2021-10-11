Lauren Cho: California authorities find human remains in area missing NJ woman was last seen

California authorities have recovered human remains in the area near missing New Jersey resident Lauren Cho's last known location.

Cho, 30, was last seen on June 28 leaving a home where she was staying in the Yucca Valley. A search warrant was served on July 31 at the home and in surrounding areas in addition to extensive aerial and ground searches.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported Sunday that those efforts have turned up a body, which investigators recovered on Oct. 9. The identification process can take several weeks, authorities said in a statement on Facebook.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division will now work to identify the remains and determine the cause of death, and no further information about the remains will be released until confirmation of the identity.

Cho was staying at an Airbnb resort in Morongo Valley "with numerous other guests, including her former boyfriend," San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Mara Rodriguez said in a statement to Fox News Digital last week.

"The investigation has been a priority for the department since Ms. Cho went missing," Rodriguez added.

Cho was "upset" and presumably "walked away from the resort leaving behind her personal belongings." Her former boyfriend reported her missing after three hours, explaining that she was suffering from mental distress.

Cho was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and jean shorts.

Investigators with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division assisted the Morongo Basin Station with its efforts to locate Cho and have conducted "multiple searches of the area by ground, air and canine with negative results," Rodriguez said.

The special investigators were responsible for the find on Sunday.

The local news outlet Hi-Desert Star identified Cho's former boyfriend as Cody Orell. Orell told the outlet that he and Cho traveled cross-country to Yucca Valley in a van together and that he was the last person to see the 30-year-old before she walked off.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.