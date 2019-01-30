Standoff in Montana ends with suspect's surrender after 10 hours: reports

A suspect who boarded a bus in Butte, Mont., on Wednesday and took hostages has surrendered after a 10-hour standoff with police, according to reports.

The suspect was believed to be armed with an explosive device and a firearm. Reports indicated some shots were fired but none of the hostages were hurt. Butte police said chemical agents were fired into the bus to force the suspect out. None of the officers was injured.

The scene unfolded around midday when a lone suspect boarded a Jefferson Lines bus and ordered the driver at gunpoint to go to the Butte Courthouse, according to a witness. The bus was en route to Billings from Missoula.

MAN TAKES 2 EMPLOYEES HOSTAGE AT NEW JERSEY UPS FACILITY, POLICE SAY

The Great Falls Tribune reported that the gunman allowed all but one of the passengers to leave the bus. The final hostage left the bus around 2:30 p.m. after negotiating with authorities.

The nearby Butte Civic Center was evacuated and the surrounding streets were blocked off while authorities negotiated with the suspect, Missoula's KTMF-TV reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By evening, the Butte police SWAT unit still had their weapons pointed at the bus in a parking lot near the civic center, according to the report. Sheriff Ed Lester said the suspect had a handgun and was carrying an explosive device.