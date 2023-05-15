Las Vegas man charged with attacking, killing mom on Mother's Day

A Las Vegas man is accused of stabbing his mother "multiple times," killing her, on Mother's Day.

Aaron Cooney, 49, is charged with open murder after allegedly stabbing his mother, whom police have not named as of Monday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers on Sunday responded to reports of an unresponsive female at a residence on the 1600 block of Caprino Avenue.

They located Cooney's mother upon arrival and she had multiple stab wounds, LVMPD said in a press release.

WANTED LAS VEGAS ARRESTED AFTER COMMENTING UNDER NEWS POST ABOUT HER CASE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

TEEN SUSPECTED OF SHOOTING A VEGAS SCHOOL HALL MONITOR FACES 25 FELONIES

Cooney's lengthy criminal record includes first-degree kidnapping, domestic battery, grand larceny auto, battery with a deadly weapon, burglary, and drug possession, according to Clark County records.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.org. Anonymous tipsters can call (702) 385-5555.