Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime
Published

Las Vegas man charged with attacking, killing mom on Mother's Day

Cooney's lengthy criminal record includes first-degree kidnapping, domestic battery, and battery with a deadly weapon

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
UT Wife charged with husband's murder has 'a daunting defense ahead': Brian Claypool Video

UT Wife charged with husband's murder has 'a daunting defense ahead': Brian Claypool

Attorney Brian Claypool provides a legal analysis of a Utah wife charged with the murder of her husband.

A Las Vegas man is accused of stabbing his mother "multiple times," killing her, on Mother's Day.

Aaron Cooney, 49, is charged with open murder after allegedly stabbing his mother, whom police have not named as of Monday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers on Sunday responded to reports of an unresponsive female at a residence on the 1600 block of Caprino Avenue.

They located Cooney's mother upon arrival and she had multiple stab wounds, LVMPD said in a press release.

WANTED LAS VEGAS ARRESTED AFTER COMMENTING UNDER NEWS POST ABOUT HER CASE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Aaron Cooney mugshot

Aaron Cooney, 49, is charged with open murder after allegedly stabbing his mother, whom police have not named as of Monday. (LVMPD)

Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

TEEN SUSPECTED OF SHOOTING A VEGAS SCHOOL HALL MONITOR FACES 25 FELONIES

Cooney's lengthy criminal record includes first-degree kidnapping, domestic battery, grand larceny auto, battery with a deadly weapon, burglary, and drug possession, according to Clark County records.

1600 block of Caprino Avenue

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers on Sunday responded to reports of an unresponsive female at a residence on the 1600 block of Caprino Avenue. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.org. Anonymous tipsters can call (702) 385-5555.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.