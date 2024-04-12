Large truck crashes into Texas DPS office, injuries reported

More than a dozen people reportedly were injured Friday after a commercial motor vehicle crashed into a Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, Texas.

Texas DPS said the crash occurred Friday morning when an 18-wheeler was being pursued by a law enforcement agency. The driver is in custody.

"We can confirm that the Texas Rangers are investigating this incident. A suspect has been arrested and there is no further threat to the community," DPS officials said.

A Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told Fox News that police are investigating reports that the truck was stolen in nearby Chappell Hill and the driver went to the DPS office on purpose because their commercial driver's license was denied there on Thursday.

At least 16 people are reported to be injured, with three in critical condition.

"We believe this is a criminal act," County Sheriff Otto Hanak told reporters.

Brenham is a city between Austin and Houston.

This is a developing story and will be updated.