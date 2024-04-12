Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Large truck crashes into Texas DPS office, injuries reported

Authorities said multiple people were injured in a 'criminal act'

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo , Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
Vehicle crashes into Texas DHS building Video

Vehicle crashes into Texas DHS building

Fox News senior correspondent Casey Stegall reports on the breaking news out of Brenham, Texas where a vehicle ran into a Department of Public Safety office.

More than a dozen people reportedly were injured Friday after a commercial motor vehicle crashed into a Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, Texas.

Texas DPS said the crash occurred Friday morning when an 18-wheeler was being pursued by a law enforcement agency. The driver is in custody. 

"We can confirm that the Texas Rangers are investigating this incident. A suspect has been arrested and there is no further threat to the community," DPS officials said.

A Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told Fox News that police are investigating reports that the truck was stolen in nearby Chappell Hill and the driver went to the DPS office on purpose because their commercial driver's license was denied there on Thursday.

Texas Department of Public Safety Office crash

A truck crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety Office on Friday in Brenham, Texas. (KTRK)

At least 16 people are reported to be injured, with three in critical condition. 

"We believe this is a criminal act," County Sheriff Otto Hanak told reporters. 

Texas Department of Public Safety Office crash scene

At least 16 people are reported to be injured following the incident in Brenham, Texas. (KTRK)

Brenham is a city between Austin and Houston.

Fox News' Casey Stegall contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

