Large sinkhole in New Jersey backs up heavily traveled highway for miles

The New Jersey Department of Transportation said traffic is being rerouted after another 15-foot by 15-foot sinkhole opened in the center median on Interstate 80.

The hole is a result of drilling operations in the I-80 eastbound work zone, officials said.

This sinkhole opened near where construction crews were already working to fix existing holes on the eastbound side of the continent-spanning roadway.

NJDOT first reported a sinkhole in February that was stabilized the next day and that crews had found another significant void but filled it with grout.

"The Department will continue its assessment while developing an appropriate design and repair. Early indications are that the repair will take a minimum of several weeks," NJDOT said in a statement.

They had previously said that I-80 eastbound was expected to remain closed for approximately two more months as emergency repairs continued, but the new holes may delay repairs even further.

"The drilling and grouting work is outlining the area that will require a more extensive repair. We expect to measure progress not by how many locations are drilled and grouted each day, but by how many days each location will take to be drilled and grouted," NJDOT Commissioner Fran O’Connor said. "This phase of the repair is expected to take another four weeks, with the entire repair likely to take about two months.

Traffic was reportedly backed up for miles after a detour was put in place so NJDOT could evaluate the situation late into the evening.

Gov. Phil Murphy recently declared a state of emergency due to the I-80 repairs.

Wharton Mayor William Chegwidden said they are doing what they can to mitigate the affected areas, even though it's a federal issue.

"It's not really our problem. It's a federal road, a state road, but that being said, we have to deal with all the aftermath that comes around here and that's what we've been doing," Chegwidden said.