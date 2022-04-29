Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Large fire burning near homeless encampment in Oakland: reports

Smoke from the fire could be seen rising above the city's skyline

Lorraine Taylor
Lorraine Taylor
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A large fire was burning in Oakland, California, Thursday evening. Residents who live nearby took to social media to say it is burning at a homeless encampment. The video also appeared to show firefighters on the scene.

The fire appears to be burning under a bridge near Lake Merritt in the center of the city.

Flames could be seen rising above the bridge and thick black smoke was rising above the city's skyline. One social media user said the encampment had been in the area for at least a year with no action taken to clean it up.

A large fire burns in Oakland, California on April 28, 2022. Social media users report it is burning near a homeless encampment.

A large fire burns in Oakland, California on April 28, 2022. Social media users report it is burning near a homeless encampment. (Twitter/@MichaelChesher)

What sounded like small explosions could be heard in the video posted to social media.

The city has been dealing with a homeless crisis for years.

A large fire burns under a bridge in Oakland, California on April 28, 2022.

A large fire burns under a bridge in Oakland, California on April 28, 2022. (Twitter/@swampzillah)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Oakland Police for further details but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Lorraine Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.