FAA investigating after two planes appear to fly too close together near New York airport

Two airplanes appeared to come too close to one another while flying near an airport in Syracuse, New York, on Monday.

A Delta Connection flight was taking off when an American Eagle flight was preparing to land on the same runway, local outlet WABC reported.

The incident happened at about 11:50 a.m. near Syracuse Hancock International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"An air traffic controller instructed PSA Airlines 5511 to go around at Syracuse Hancock International Airport to keep it separated from an aircraft that was departing on the same runway," a spokesperson for the FAA told Fox News Digital.

A police dash camera captured the event on video.

The planes were about 700 to 1,000 feet from each other vertically, according to FlightRadar24. It is unclear how close they came to each other horizontally.

The FAA is investigating the incident, but it has not classified it as a "close call."

Fox News' Louis Casiano Jr. contributed to this report.