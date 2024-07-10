Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

FAA investigating after two planes appear to fly too close together near New York airport

The incident happened on Monday near Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published | Updated
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident in which two planes appeared to get too close to each other in the air near Syracuse Hancock International Airport. (COURTESY: Syracuse Police Records Department)

Two airplanes appeared to come too close to one another while flying near an airport in Syracuse, New York, on Monday.

A Delta Connection flight was taking off when an American Eagle flight was preparing to land on the same runway, local outlet WABC reported.

The incident happened at about 11:50 a.m. near Syracuse Hancock International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Planes appear close to each other in New York

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident near Syracuse Hancock International Airport after a plane attempting to land came too close to a departing plane on Monday morning. (Syracuse Police Records Department)

"An air traffic controller instructed PSA Airlines 5511 to go around at Syracuse Hancock International Airport to keep it separated from an aircraft that was departing on the same runway," a spokesperson for the FAA told Fox News Digital.

A police dash camera captured the event on video.

Departing, landing planes near each other in sky

A Delta Connection flight was taking off from the Syracuse airport while an American Eagle flight was preparing to land on the same runway, according to local outlet WABC. (Syracuse Police Records Department)

The planes were about 700 to 1,000 feet from each other vertically, according to FlightRadar24. It is unclear how close they came to each other horizontally.

The FAA is investigating the incident, but it has not classified it as a "close call."

