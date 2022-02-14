Expand / Collapse search
3 LAPD officers badly injured in hit-and-run crash

Officers were patrolling festivities following the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory, officials say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Three Los Angeles police officers were hospitalized with injuries following a hit-and-run crash early Monday after they were assigned to patrol rowdy post-Super Bowl celebrations, according to a local report.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway as the officers with the LAPD’s Harbor Division were returning to their home base, FOX11 Los Angeles reported, citing officials. 

RAMS FANS ORDERED TO ‘CLEAR THE STREETS’ AFTER SUPER BOWL WIN; AT LEAST 1 GUNSHOT VICTIM REPORTED

The officers had been assigned to downtown Los Angeles following rowdy crowds and reported mayhem after the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI, the report said.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway.

The suspect who struck the officers’ patrol car sped away and led other officers on a brief foot chase, officials said. He was eventually taken into custody along with two women were passengers in his vehicle.

The three officers were hospitalized following the crash. No update on their current conditions was immediately given.

The LAPD and California Highway Patrol were investigating the crash.

Your Money