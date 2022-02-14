Rams fans ordered to 'clear the streets' after Super Bowl win; at least 1 gunshot victim reported

The celebration in downtown Los Angeles got out of hand Sunday night after the hometown Rams won Super Bowl LVI – with police ordering a crowd of partiers to disperse around 9 p.m. local time, according to a report.

Several off-ramps of Interstate 110 were closed in the downtown area, causing some traffic congestion, the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on Twitter, citing information from the California Highway Patrol. LAPD also declared an unlawful assembly after the crowds turned violent and resisted the orders to disperse.

"We are seeing violent and destructive behavior by large crowds in the heart of the Downtown LA area. We have issued several dispersal orders and have a large police presence," the LAPD said in a statement.

"Everyone that is part of those crowds, obey all dispersal orders and clear the streets immediately," the LAPD added.

We continue to see large, violent and destructive crowds, in the Downtown LA core area. Those involved in criminal activity, and those failing to obey dispersal orders, are subject to arrest. pic.twitter.com/exsTeOZc4l — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, at least one person was shot in East Los Angeles on Sunday in an area where more fans had gathered, officials said.

The wounded person, who was not identified, approached law enforcement officers near an intersection around 8:50 p.m. requesting aid, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Tracy Koerner said, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

The shooting took place near Atlantic and Whittier boulevards, when a suspect possibly fired from one vehicle into another vehicle, Koerner said, according to the report.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

Video posted online by FOX 11 LA reporter Marla Tellez appears to show a huge crowd of people walking down the street, with some people shaking and climbing on cars.

LAPD dispersing crowds in downtown LA and then this: pic.twitter.com/c1jJnUzv2T — MarlaTellez (@MarlaTellez) February 14, 2022

Photos and videos posted by Los Angeles Times reporter Kevin Rector appeared to show people — many wearing Rams jerseys — climbing onto vehicles, including a city bus that was graffitied, during the chaotic celebrations.

Photos and videos posted by Los Angeles Times reporter Jeong Park also seemed to show violent behavior, including the same graffitied Silver Line Metro bus.

Violent weekend

Sunday's shooting took place one day after four people were injured in a shooting incident outside The Nice Guy, an Italian restaurant in West Los Angeles, where Justin Bieber was hosting a party with celebrity guests following his concert.

A 19-year-old male and a 60-year-old male were shot and hospitalized in stable condition, while another victim was shot and drove to the hospital, officials said. A 24-year-old male, later identified as rapper Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was also shot and was posing with fans outside the restaurant when the shooting erupted.

Celebrities including Jeff Bezos and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez, Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey McGuire, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian, attended Bieber's party.

"Preliminary investigation revealed there was a physical altercation between several individuals at the location," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. "Gunshots were fired by an unknown suspect, who then fled south from the location."

Police were still searching for the suspect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.