Kentucky
KY's Land Between the Lakes adds areas for archery deer hunting

Archery areas typically off-limits to hunting will be open Dec. 1 through Jan. 16

Associated Press
Land Between the Lakes will open additional areas for archery deer hunting, officials said.

The select areas, which are typically off-limits to hunting, will be open Dec. 1 through Jan. 16, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement. They include the Southern Nature Watch Demonstration Area, Brandon Spring Group Center, and Energy Lake, Hillman Ferry and Piney campgrounds, the statement said.

Hunters are encouraged to take antlerless deer as a way to help manage the population of the animals, forestry officials said.

In this aerial view, the path of a tornado that passed through the area three days prior is visible after it cut through the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area on Dec. 13, 2021, near Calvert City, Kentucky. 

Hunters are advised to use extra caution in the areas and should stay away from campsites, roads and structures. Maps are available online.

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area includes more than 170,000 acres of forests, wetlands and open lands in western Kentucky and Tennessee.