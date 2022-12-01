KY's Land Between the Lakes adds areas for archery deer hunting

Land Between the Lakes will open additional areas for archery deer hunting, officials said.

The select areas, which are typically off-limits to hunting, will be open Dec. 1 through Jan. 16, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement. They include the Southern Nature Watch Demonstration Area, Brandon Spring Group Center, and Energy Lake, Hillman Ferry and Piney campgrounds, the statement said.

MONTANA JUDGE RESTRICTS WOLF HUNTING NEAR YELLOWSTONE PARK

Hunters are encouraged to take antlerless deer as a way to help manage the population of the animals, forestry officials said.

Hunters are advised to use extra caution in the areas and should stay away from campsites, roads and structures. Maps are available online.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area includes more than 170,000 acres of forests, wetlands and open lands in western Kentucky and Tennessee.