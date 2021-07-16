Lake Ozark, Missouri, shooting leaves at least 1 dead: reports

One man was dead and at least four other people were wounded Thursday night when gunfire broke out outside a bar in Lake Ozark, Missouri, according to reports.

At least one of the wounded people was transported to a hospital in Columbia, Missouri, for treatment, KRCG-TV of Columbia and Jefferson City reported.

The shooting was believed to have been gang-related, according to a statement issued by the City of Lake Ozark.

Neither the dead man nor the wounded people were immediately identified by authorities.

City officials said in their statement that the shooting was unusual for the area. They said more information would be released as the investigation develops.