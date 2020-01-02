Large wave sweeps 2 people off pier into Lake Michigan, search ongoing for missing 16-year-old girl

Authorities are searching a section of Lake Michigan for a missing teenage girl after a large wave swept her and another teen off a pier in western Michigan on New Year's Day, according to officials.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said around 11:30 p.m., the two were at Holland State Park in the town of Holland looking at the lake when a large wave knocked them into the water.

The teenage boy climbed out and sought help, but officials said a 16-year-old girl was not able to get out and is missing.

The U.S. Coast Guard deployed a helicopter to search overnight, FOX17 reported.

Waves at the time of the incident were estimated at about 12 feet high, according to the sheriff's office.

Crews from the sheriff's office, the Park Township and Holland fire departments, and USCG began searching.

Officials told FOX17 the two teens were not from the western Michigan area and were visiting the region at the time.

Authorities have not yet released the names of either teen. The search for the young girl was ongoing as of Thursday morning, according to FOX17.