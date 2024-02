Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A squatter took over a luxury seven-bedroom Hollywood Hills home and created fake leases to rent out rooms to OnlyFans models, according to reports.

Real estate agents on the listing, Emily Randall Smith and her husband, told Fox 11 when they went to check in on the home in January, they noticed something strange.

"We walked up the property and the lock box was cut off. And there was a mailbox someone had ordered and put up. Like that was very weird, that was not here before," Randall Smith told Fox 11.

The couple called the police when Randall Smith's husband walked to the side of the house and spotted a man sleeping inside.

However, the couple said police were unable to get the man to leave, so they waited until he left on his own and called police again. That's when they learned the squatter had allegedly written a fake lease allowing OnlyFans models to create their content in the house and rent rooms to them, according to the couple. They had also allegedly thrown wild parties.

"They knocked on the door and I guess some girl opened it, and she ended up being an OnlyFans model and I guess the guy who had broken into the house had started this whole business and was renting these rooms out to the girls," Randall Smith said.

Police then escorted the woman, her dog and everyone's belongings out of the house. But the Smiths were left with piles of filth to clean up.

Randall Smith claimed the squatters left human waste around the mansion, cut the cords to the security systems and even installed their own Wi-Fi.

No one was arrested that night in January, but Randall Smith hopes the person is caught.

A multi-million dollar home on the border of Beverly Hills was also taken over by squatters in January. Frustrated neighbors reported the group partying into all hours of the night.

California isn't the only state seeing an increase in squatter problems.

Lawmakers in Georgia are taking aim at Atlanta's squatting crisis with a proposed bill that would make the act a clear criminal offense as neighborhoods around the metro area continue to assess the situation with tied hands.

Approximately 1,200 homes have been taken over by squatters, according to the National Rental Home Council trade group, but with local law enforcement bound by tenant rights laws, homeowners have limited options to reclaim their property.

"Our country is so upside down in so many ways," Flash Shelton previously told Fox News. "It's not just squatters. There are a lot of issues that we need to deal with, and I don't think we're finding a way to deal with them."

Shelton gained international fame last year after he posted a video showing how he turned the tables on squatters who had moved into his mother's house in California while it was up for sale.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for more information on the incident at the Hollywood Hills mansion, but has not yet heard back.

Fox News's Taylor Penley and Hannah Ray Lambert contributed to this report.